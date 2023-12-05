Grand Theft Auto VI leak followed by an official trailer with a twist: A release date of 2025

Scenes from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI are shown on a smartphone and monitor in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI arrived a little early after a copy was leaked online. Rockstar Games released its first look for the sixth game of the cult-classic video game series Monday evening. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 10:56 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 11:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI arrived a little early after a copy was leaked online.

Rockstar Games released its first look for the sixth game of the cult-classic video game series Monday evening — roughly 15 hours before the planned Tuesday morning unveiling — while citing the leak.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar Games wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just after 6 p.m. ET Monday.

Rockstar Games and its New York parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., did not provide further details on the leak. The company did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment early Tuesday.

Still, avid Grand Theft Auto fans were able to learn a few things from the 90-second teaser — including that the next installment would be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist, a first for the franchise, named Lucia. The end of the video also confirmed that game won’t be released until 2025.

That’s later than some anticipated — including researchers at Raymond James & Associates. In an early Tuesday brief, Raymond James analysts said that they originally expected Grand Theft Auto VI to arrive in the 2024 holiday season.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive fell about 2% at the opening bell.

While a specific 2025 date hasn’t been disclosed from Take-Two yet, industry analyst still predict the game will arrive in the first few months of the year — pointing to the company’s “commentary around bookings expectations” of just under $8 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

“While investors are likely to be mildly disappointed in the precise timing, and we expect a slight down move in the stock as a result, this does not change our thesis on the anticipated scale of the release when it does hit shelves, which remains potentially massive,” the Raymond James analysts added. “It is simply a shift rather than a reduction in expectations.”

The first Grand Theft Auto hit store shelves back in 1997. Its soaring popularity lead to multiple sequels over the years — with much anticipation (and sometimes long waits) between each installment. Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive more than a decade after Grand Theft Auto V’s 2013 release.

The sixth installment will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’S systems, Rockstar games and Take-Two said Monday.

Stifel researchers pointed to “exceptionally strong” buzz and pent-up demand following the Grand Theft Auto VI teaser — pointing to the tens of millions of views collected within hours. As of around 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Rockstar Games’ official YouTube trailer had been viewed over 70 million times.

The timing of Grand Theft Auto VI’s release is also “likely to impact the frontline release schedule for the industry,” Stifel analysts wrote — adding that this “has the potential to strengthen what appears to be a weaker slate next year,” leading to “a flurry of new titles” published into the second half of 2024 as competitors try to avoid launching games close to Grand Theft Auto VI.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

6m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

5m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

7m ago

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

6m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

5m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

16h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

20h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos