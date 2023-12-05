Harvard, MIT, Penn presidents defend actions in combatting antisemitism on campus

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth reads her opening statement during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Annie Ma, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 2:43 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 2:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Tuesday that they were taking steps to combat antisemitism on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including increasing security and providing additional counseling and mental health support.

In testimony before a House committee, the university leaders said there was a fine line between protecting free speech and allowing protests, while also combatting antisemitism.

“Harvard must provide firm leadership in the fight against antisemitism and hate speech even while preserving room for free expression and dissent. This is difficult work, and I admit that we have not always gotten it right,” said Claudine Gay, of Harvard. “As Harvard’s president, I am personally responsible for confronting antisemitism with the urgency it demands.”

Gay, Liz Magill of Penn and Sally Kornbluth of MIT disavowed antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses, acknowledging that instances of both had taken place since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

In recent weeks, the federal government has opened investigations into several universities — including Penn and Harvard — regarding antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus. The Education Department also has sent letters to schools reminding them of their legal duty to stop harassment that interferes with student learning.

All three presidents defended their universities’ response to the incidents.

“As president, I am committed to a safe, secure and supportive educational environment so that our academic mission can thrive,” Magill said in her opening statement. “As a student of constitutional democracy, I know that we need both safety and free expression for universities and ultimately democracy to thrive. In these times, these competing principles can be difficult to balance, but I am determined to get it right.”

During Tuesday’s hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Republicans questioned the colleges’ record in combatting antisemitism, as well as their work on issues under the umbrella of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“For years, universities have stoked the flames of an ideology which goes by many names—anti-racism, anti-colonialism, critical race theory, DEI, intersectionality, the list goes on,” Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the committee chairwoman, said. “And now it is clear that Jews are at the bottom of the totem pole and without protection under this critical theory framework.”

But Democrats noted that Republicans have sought to cut funding to the Education Department, and specifically the Office of Civil rights, which undertakes investigations into issues like antisemitism and discrimination on campuses.

Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the committee’s ranking Democrat, criticized Republicans for “stoking culture wars” while claiming to be combatting discrimination on campus.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Scott said. “You can’t call for action and then hamstring the agency charged with taking that action to protect students’ civil rights.”

——

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Annie Ma, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

1h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

1h ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme...

23m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

1h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

1h ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme...

23m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

1h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

1h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

20h ago

2:22
Living net zero over the holidays
Living net zero over the holidays

An Etobicoke family is one of 8 Canadian families competing to live net zero for a prize of $50,000. Videographer Audra Brown with the Canadian Geographic competition and how you can live net zero over the holidays.

21h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

More Videos