Lawyers for woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault seek maximum 12-year sentence for player

FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves listens to a question during a press conference on the eve of the group G of World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 1, 2022. Alves will face trial for allegedly having sexually assaulted a woman in a night club last year, a Spanish judge ordered Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 2:05 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 2:13 pm.

MADRID (AP) — Lawyers for the woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault are asking for the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison for the Brazilian soccer player.

The woman’s lawyers filed the request on Tuesday, two weeks after prosecutors sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves.

Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial, which is expected to take place early next year.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser. He has been in jail since January, when he was arrested after an initial investigation.

Prosecutors also want Alves to pay 150,000 euros ($162,000) in damages to the victim, and to be prohibited from having any contact with her for an additional 10 years. They also want Alves to remain supervised for a decade after serving his prison term.

All of Alves’ bail requests have been denied because the court has considered him a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

