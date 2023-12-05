Maduro orders the ‘immediate’ exploitation of oil, gas and mines in Guyana’s Essequibo

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, speaks with National Electoral Council President Elvis Hidrobo Amoroso during the notification ceremony for the referendum about the future of a disputed territory with Guyana, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 8:20 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday ordered the country’s state-owned companies to “immediately” begin to explore and exploit the oil, gas and mines in Guyana’s Essequibo region, a territory larger than Greece and rich in oil and minerals that Venezuela claims as its own.

The announcement came a day a day after Maduro got the victory he sought in a weekend referendum on whether to claim sovereignty over the region.

Maduro said he would “immediately” proceed “to grant operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil, gas and mines in the entire area of our Essequibo.” He also ordered the creation of local subsidiaries of Venezuelan public companies, including oil giant PDVSA and mining conglomerate Corporación Venezolana de Guayana.

Maduro’s announcement comes a day after Venezuela’s electoral authorities announced that the five questions with which the government wanted to claim sovereignty over Essequibo were approved in Sunday’s referendum.

Venezuela has long argued that the oil and mineral-rich territory was stolen from them when the border with present-day Guyana was drawn more than a century ago.

Guyana has denounced the referendum as pretext to annex the land. It had appealed to the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court, which on Friday ordered Venezuela not to take any action to change the status quo until the panel can rule on the two countries’ competing claims, which could take years.

____ Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

2h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

5h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

6h ago

Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition
Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition is sounding the alarm over the amount of closures to health care services this year, amounting to the equivalent of 30,000 lost hours of care. According to their report,...

2h ago

