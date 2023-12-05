Man charged with murder in Philadelphia store stabbing that killed security guard, wounded another

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 5:10 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of stabbing two security guards who stopped him from stealing merchandise from a department store in Philadelphia — killing one and critically injuring the other — has been charged with murder and several other counts, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Tyrone Tunnell, 30, was being held without bail and a preliminary hearing in his case will be held within two weeks. It was not known if he has an attorney. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email or voicemail seeking further information.

The stabbings occurred around 11 a.m. Monday at a Macy’s store. Police said the security guards — Eric Harrison, 27, of Frankford, and a 23-year-old man whose name was not released — saw Tunnell attempting to steal some hats and took back the merchandise.

Tunnel then left the store but returned a short time later armed with a knife, authorities said. He confronted Harrison and stabbed him in the neck, and stabbed the other guard in the face and arm when the guard tried to help Harrison. Both guards were unarmed, authorities said.

Tunnel fled the store after the attack and got on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train, tossing the knife on the tracks in the process, prosecutors said. He was spotted by SEPTA cameras during this time and was soon captured at another SEPTA station in the city.

Harrison was taken to a hospital after the attack and was pronounced dead there a short time later. The wounded guard underwent surgery for his injuries and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical but stable condition, prosecutors said.

Tunnel, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, was charged with murder in Harrison’s death, and attempted murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing of the other guard. He also faces weapons counts and charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and retail theft.

