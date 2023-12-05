Memorials to victims of Maine’s deadliest mass shootings to be displayed at museum

A sign announces the beginning of a project to preserve items left at makeshift memorials for the victims of last month's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. With winter approaching, officials began removing memorials to the 18 people killed. The items will be cataloged, archived and displayed in a museum. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By David Sharp, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 10:38 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 11:13 am.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Volunteers and city workers on Tuesday removed mementos, signs and other items that accumulated at the sites of the deadliest shootings in Maine history, reflecting a change in season and a new chapter in the area’s recovery.

The handwritten signs, cards, bouquets and other items — more than a 1,000 of them — will be archived, catalogued and prepared for exhibition at a museum in Lewiston.

Part of the process is practical: Snowfall makes it imperative to remove the memorials before they’re destroyed by either the elements or plows. But organizers also say it feels like the right time as communities continue to heal and grieve after 18 people were killed and 13 injured on Oct. 25.

“We want to make sure the community doesn’t forget what happened and how the community came together. So bringing the items together feels like next stage,” said Rachel Ferrante, executive director of the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor, located at a former mill building in Lewiston.

The memorials were heartbreaking, and heart-warming: There are dozens of sculptures of hands depicting the American Sign Language symbol for “love,” a nod to four members of the local deaf community who died, and there are countless signs, notes and hearts, along with votive candles from vigils. Some of the more offbeat items include a bowling ball, darts and a miniature cornhole tribute. The victims were shot at a bowling alley and a bar that was hosting a cornhole tournament.

The biggest item was a stuffed moose that is now waterlogged from snow and rain.

The shootings took places days before Halloween, and the removal of items a day after the first snowfall of the season seemed to mark a symbolic change in season.

More than 20 museum workers, volunteers and city workers removed the memorials from three sites — the bowling alley and the bar where the shootings took place, and a busy street corner that became an impromptu memorial.

“We really wanted to save them before they were buried and more snow. And it’s important to the community to do that. To make sure that there’s some remembrance of this tragic event,” said Tanja Hollander, a local artist who’s participating in the project.

The community was traumatized by the killings. The sheer number of dead and wounded meant virtually everyone from the immediate area knew a victim or knows someone who knew one. And the attacks were terrifying, forcing people to shelter in their homes during the massive manhunt for the killer that ended when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Then came the funerals over a course of weeks.

The cataloguing of memorials has become common practice. Historians preserved such items after other mass shootings, including the attacks in Columbine and Littleton, Colorado, and the nightclub attack in Orlando, Florida.

The goal for Maine MILL, the museum, is to take possession of the items and catalogue them quickly so they’ll become accessible to the community.

There were so many bouquets and pumpkins laid at the shrines that only some of them will be saved. Some of the flowers will be dried and some pumpkins will be scanned and 3D-printed for display at the museum, Ferrante said. The rest will be composted.

City spokesperson Angelynne Amores marveled at the creativity shown by way the victims were memorialized. People from near and far were moved in unique ways, she said.

“There isn’t one size fits all for this kind of tragedy,” she said. “There are so many different ways for people to take that path toward healing.”

There’s nothing stopping people from leaving more items. Ferrante said she expects to remove retrieve more items.

“People can do what feels right of them. What were trying to provide is help and community healing. People need to heal and grieve in whatever way makes sense for them,” she said.

___

Follow David Sharp on X: @David_Sharp_AP

David Sharp, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

7m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

5m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

7m ago

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

7m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

5m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

16h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

20h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos