Montreal mayor ‘out of danger’ after health scare during press conference

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante speaks to the press on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Plante is said to be out of danger after she suddenly took ill during a press conference today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 1:51 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 1:56 pm.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is said to be out of danger after she suddenly took ill during a press conference today.

Video from CTV News shows Plante trailing off in the middle of answering a question, before saying she didn’t feel well and slowly sinking to the ground.

The mayor was seen seated on the ground surrounded by her staff, who called for medical attention.

An update on Plante’s account on X — formerly Twitter — says the mayor experienced a “malaise,” or discomfort, but is out of danger. 

The message said Plante is receiving the medical care she needs and appreciates everyone’s concern.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who responded to Plante’s message on X to wish her a speedy recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

10m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

49m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

2h ago

Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle

An inmate at an Ontario jail told provincial police he saw correctional officers beating Soleiman Faqiri ``as hard as they could'' after getting him inside his cell, a coroner's inquest into the mentally...

47m ago

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

10m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

49m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

2h ago

Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle

An inmate at an Ontario jail told provincial police he saw correctional officers beating Soleiman Faqiri ``as hard as they could'' after getting him inside his cell, a coroner's inquest into the mentally...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

19h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

23h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos