Montreal mayor ‘out of danger’ after health scare during press conference

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is said to be out of danger after she suddenly took ill during a press conference today.

Video from CTV News shows Plante trailing off in the middle of answering a question, before saying she didn’t feel well and slowly sinking to the ground.

The mayor was seen seated on the ground surrounded by her staff, who called for medical attention.

An update on Plante’s account on X — formerly Twitter — says the mayor experienced a “malaise,” or discomfort, but is out of danger.

The message said Plante is receiving the medical care she needs and appreciates everyone’s concern.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who responded to Plante’s message on X to wish her a speedy recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press