Music Review: Neil Young’s ‘Before and After’ offers one continuous stream of rarities

This cover image relesaed by Reprise Records shows “Before and After,” an album of solo acoustic re-recordings of songs by Neil Young. (Reprise Records via AP)

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 12:32 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 12:42 pm.

Leave it to Neil Young to give streaming songs a whole new meaning with a new album, “Before and After,” out Friday.

Young delivers reinventions of 13 deep tracks as one continuous piece of mostly acoustic music, with no breaks, over 48 minutes. The tracks appear to have been recorded on Young’s solo 2019 live tour but are presented here as a single piece of music with no audience applause.

The technique creates a new, cohesive narrative by weaving together songs from disparate points over a 54-year span. It also puts the songs in a new light, placing the 78-year-old Young’s voice with all of its aging, aching beauty front and center.

Anyone hoping to hear Young jamming out new transitions from one song to the next, a la the Grateful Dead, will be disappointed. Instead, a guitar strum here or a harmonica note there keeps the musical ball in the air.

“I’m the Ocean,” originally recorded with Pearl Jam on “Mirror Ball” in 1995, is dramatically reworked and sets the mood as the opening track. Three lesser-known Buffalo Springfield songs from the 1960s are the oldest tracks, with the album closer “Don’t Forget Love” from 2021’s “Barn” the most recent.

In between, there are songs Young first recorded with his longtime band Crazy Horse and a deep cut from one his most famous albums, 1970’s “After the Goldrush.” The most obscure song, “If You’ve Got Love,” has never appeared on an album until now.

As the album trails off with Young’s plaintively repeating “Don’t forget love,” in the final track of the same name, it feels like both an exhortation and a lament, a call for hope tinged with despair. It likely won’t be the last official recording the prolific Young releases, but it could stand as a fitting final musical statement.

Still, “Before and After” is far from essential Neil Young. It’s more of a late-career curiosity. And it will likely please his most devoted fans who will appreciate Young shedding new light in a beautifully stark way on some rarities that otherwise would remain deeply buried in his vast catalog.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

4m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

10m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

1h ago

Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients
Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

4m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

10m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

1h ago

Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients
Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

17h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

22h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos