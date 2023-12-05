NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 10:38 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 10:42 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants to create a new tier of Division I where schools with the most athletic resources can offer unlimited educational benefits, enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes and directly pay them through a trust fund.

In a letter sent Tuesday to more than 350 Division I schools, Baker told members that the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and other DI members — along with the hundreds of Division II and III schools — is creating “a new series of challenges.”

“The challenges are competitive as well as financial and are complicated further by the intersection of name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes and the arrival of the Transfer Portal,” Baker wrote.

Baker said the difference in the way schools that participate in revenue-generating college sports operate and the vast majority of college sports is complicating attempts to modernize the collegiate sports model.

“The contextual environment is equally challenging, as the courts and other public entities continue to debate reform measures that in many cases would seriously damage parts or all of college athletics,” he wrote.

Baker and college sports leaders have been pleading with Congress to help the NCAA with a federal law to regulate the way athletes can be paid for NIL deals.

The NCAA is also facing a new round of legal threats that could force members to share some of the billions in revenue generated by major college football and basketball, along with giving athletes employees status.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

6m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

4m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

6m ago

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

6m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

4m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

16h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

20h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos