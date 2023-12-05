Officials in Quebec investigating after two deaths in Montreal-area hospital ER

CHÂTEAUGUAY, Que. — Quebec health officials are investigating after two people died in a hospital emergency room in the Montreal suburb of Châteauguay last week.

The local health authority confirmed today it has launched a probe into the deaths at Anna-Laberge hospital but refused to give details.

It says the Quebec coroner’s office is also investigating.

The authority says the two people died during a period of high traffic and “very high” wait times in its facilities.

It adds that officials are meeting with the Health Department to find ways to reduce pressure on the health-care network.

The office of Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he visited the Anna-Laberge Hospital on Sunday to get a sense of the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press