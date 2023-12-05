‘Late for the party’: Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

OPP driver
The unidentified 18-year-old driver is facing charges that include stunt driving, speeding and careless driving. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2023 12:52 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 12:53 pm.

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party.

The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Stoney Creek by responding Burlington OPP officers.

“I’m late for the party,” an OPP spokesperson wrote on X.

The unidentified 18-year-old driver is facing charges that include stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.

The vehicle will be impounded for 14 days, and the driver has had their licence suspended for 30 days.

In late November, a driver from Caledon was charged after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. The driver’s excuse for speeding was that “he needed to use the bathroom,” according to police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

5m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

1h ago

Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients
Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

1h ago

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

5m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

1h ago

Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients
Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

1h ago

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

17h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

22h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos