‘Late for the party’: Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party.

The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Stoney Creek by responding Burlington OPP officers.

“I’m late for the party,” an OPP spokesperson wrote on X.

The unidentified 18-year-old driver is facing charges that include stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.

The vehicle will be impounded for 14 days, and the driver has had their licence suspended for 30 days.

In late November, a driver from Caledon was charged after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. The driver’s excuse for speeding was that “he needed to use the bathroom,” according to police.