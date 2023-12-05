Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it’s by far the most disruptive drug shortage he’s seen in the last four years — and he’s seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for alternatives and the situation may last even longer than expected.

Kyro Maseh operates two pharmacies, including Lawlor Pharmasave on Kingston Road, and says about 15 per cent of his day — every day — is managing this shortage and answering questions.

“I know that a lot of people are using it (Ozempic) for weight loss, but the majority of the patients that I look at – at Rylander Pharmacy out in Scarborough are using this for diabetes and they’re not finding anything that’s covered,” he said.

“A lot of them are low socio-economic, a lot of them are seniors and they are diabetic and they have nothing that is covered by the government.”

Maseh says alternative drugs can cost anywhere from $250-$400 out of pocket.

“It’s kind of a very horrible situation to let people decide between Christmas gifts and their health — I mean that’s not a good place.”

Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk has told Health Canada shortages will last until at least the end of March 2024 but Maseh has heard it will be until May.

He is calling on the Ontario government to do something to help the most vulnerable carry the financial burden of this situation.

“The solution is very simple: it’s been recommended to the Ontario Drug Benefit or the Ministry of Health and they seem to be taking their time with this one and I’m not sure why.”

CityNews has reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Health for comment.