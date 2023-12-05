Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

Diabetes drug Ozempic is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto
Diabetes drug Ozempic is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

By Kaitlin Lee

Posted December 5, 2023 11:22 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 11:31 am.

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it’s by far the most disruptive drug shortage he’s seen in the last four years — and he’s seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for alternatives and the situation may last even longer than expected.

Kyro Maseh operates two pharmacies, including Lawlor Pharmasave on Kingston Road, and says about 15 per cent of his day — every day — is managing this shortage and answering questions.

“I know that a lot of people are using it (Ozempic) for weight loss, but the majority of the patients that I look at – at Rylander Pharmacy out in Scarborough are using this for diabetes and they’re not finding anything that’s covered,” he said.

“A lot of them are low socio-economic, a lot of them are seniors and they are diabetic and they have nothing that is covered by the government.”

Maseh says alternative drugs can cost anywhere from $250-$400 out of pocket.

“It’s kind of a very horrible situation to let people decide between Christmas gifts and their health — I mean that’s not a good place.”

Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk has told Health Canada shortages will last until at least the end of March 2024 but Maseh has heard it will be until May.

He is calling on the Ontario government to do something to help the most vulnerable carry the financial burden of this situation.

“The solution is very simple: it’s been recommended to the Ontario Drug Benefit or the Ministry of Health and they seem to be taking their time with this one and I’m not sure why.”

CityNews has reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Health for comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

10m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

9m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

3h ago

U of T named world's most sustainable university
U of T named world's most sustainable university

The University of Toronto (U of T) has been recognized as the most sustainable university in the world in a new ranking. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, which evaluates post-secondary...

56m ago

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

10m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

9m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

3h ago

U of T named world's most sustainable university
U of T named world's most sustainable university

The University of Toronto (U of T) has been recognized as the most sustainable university in the world in a new ranking. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, which evaluates post-secondary...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

16h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

20h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos