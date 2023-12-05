Pixar’s Toronto-set ‘Turning Red’ among Disney Plus debuts now headed to theatres

"Turning Red," set in a computer animated version of Toronto, will see a theatrical release next year after its premiere on Disney Plus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mei Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, is shown in a still image handout from a scene of the animated film "Turning Red." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Disney+, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 2:12 pm.

Pixar’s Toronto-set animated film “Turning Red” is getting its day on the big screen after a Disney Plus home premiere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oscar-nominated movie is booked for a theatrical run starting Feb. 9, 2024. It’s one of three Pixar titles whose streaming-only fates are now being rewritten.

Jazz comedy “Soul” heads to cinemas Jan. 12 while the Italian Riviera adventure “Luca,” featuring the voice of Vancouver actor Jacob Tremblay, launches in theatres March 22.

“Turning Red” follows the story of a Chinese-Canadian teenager who morphs into a red panda whenever she’s under pressure. It was the first Pixar film set in Canada and while it was originally planned to play theatres last year, Disney rerouted the title to its streaming service as COVID-19 cases surged.

The decision led to grumblings from some Canadians who felt the film deserved the big-screen treatment.

While Disney didn’t explain why all three Pixar films are headed to theatres in its announcement Tuesday, the decision comes at a difficult time for the studio as COVID-19 production slowdowns compounded dual actor and writer strikes earlier this year.

Those complications left Disney with a nearly empty calendar of film releases between last month’s theatrical dud “Wish” and “Inside Out 2,” which doesn’t premiere until June.

Canadian “Turning Red” filmmaker Domee Shi last year told The Canadian Press she had “mixed feelings” about the film’s premiere on Disney Plus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

8m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

47m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

2h ago

Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle

An inmate at an Ontario jail told provincial police he saw correctional officers beating Soleiman Faqiri ``as hard as they could'' after getting him inside his cell, a coroner's inquest into the mentally...

46m ago

