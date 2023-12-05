Residents in Quebec’s Laurentians waiting for news after evacuation from eroded dike

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 4:12 am.

Hundreds of residents of two municipalities in Quebec’s Laurentians region are awaiting further news after being ordered to leave their homes due to structural problems in a nearby dike.

Government inspectors found structural weaknesses in the Morier dike during a recent visit that could lead it to burst.

The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 properties near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces.

The inspectors suspect internal erosion to be the cause of the structural damage.

Martin Ferland, an engineer at the General Directorate of Dams of the Ministry of the Environment, says experts don’t know yet when it will be safe for residents to return, noting they’re still investigating and will try to give people an answer as soon as possible.

The dike on the Kiamika Reservoir was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

11h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

13h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

8h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

10h ago

