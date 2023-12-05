The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could rule out a tax on wealth favored by some Democrats

By Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 12:05 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 12:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case Tuesday over a Washington couple’s $15,000 tax bill that is widely seen as a test of a never-enacted tax on wealth.

A decision in favor of Charles and Kathleen Moore of Redmond, Washington, could strike down a provision of the 2017 tax bill that is expected to bring in $340 billion, threaten other provisions of the tax code and rule out a wealth tax that is favored by some Democrats who argue that the wealthiest Americans don’t pay their fair share of taxes.

Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who was Speaker of the House when the tax bill was passed by a Republican Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, has called the challenge “misguided” and said “a lot of the tax code would be unconstitutional if that thing prevailed.”

The couple is backed by conservative political groups and business interests, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The law applies to companies that are owned by Americans, but do their business in foreign countries. It imposes a one-time tax on investors’ shares of profits that have not been passed along to them, in order to offset other tax benefits.

The Moores paid $15,000 in taxes based on Charles Moore’s investment in an Indian company.

They argue that the tax violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose an income tax on Americans. Moore said in a sworn statement that he never received any money from the company, KisanKraft Machine Tools Private Limited.

Some groups allied with the Moores argue that the challenged provision is similar to a wealth tax, which would apply not to the incomes of the very richest Americans, but their assets, like stock holdings, that now only get taxed when they are sold.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said a court ruling for the Moores could stymie legislation like the Billionaires Income Tax he introduced last week. “The Moore case could make it impossible to close those loopholes,” Wyden said.

The case also has kicked up ethical concerns and raised questions about the story the Moores’ lawyers told in court filings. Public documents show that Charles Moore’s involvement with the company, including serving as a director for five years, is far more extensive than court filings indicate.

Senate Democrats had asked Justice Samuel Alito to step aside from the case because of his interactions with David Rivkin, a lawyer who is representing the Moores. The Democrats said Alito had cast doubt on his ability to judge the case fairly because he sat for four hours of Wall Street Journal opinion page interviews with an editor at the newspaper and Rivkin.

Alito rejected the demands in a four-page statement issued by the court in which he said there “is no valid reason” for his recusal.

___

Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

6h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

8h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

4h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

6h ago

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

6h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

8h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

4h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

5h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

10h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:18
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’

Donald Trump told his supporters to “guard the vote” in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with where the former president is calling for scrutiny as he repeats his persistent false claims of election fraud.

1:37
Ballet students prepare for ‘The Nutcracker’
Ballet students prepare for ‘The Nutcracker’

Students at the National Ballet School are busy getting ready for an annual tradition returning this holiday season. CityNews has an inside look at rehearsals for ‘The Nutcracker’
More Videos