Toronto Police seek help identifying vulnerable person

Toronto police have released a photo of a vulnerable person in hopes of helping to identify him.

Officers first interacted with the man on Monday, December 4, at around 12:15 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Knox Avenue area.

“The man was unable to identify himself,” a release states.

He’s described as 25 years old, five foot seven with a thin build and brown hair.

He was wearing a Toronto Maple Leaf jersey, black pants and running shoes.

“Investigators are looking to identify this male to put the minds at ease of any concerned family or friends,” police said.