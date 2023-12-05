Toronto Police seek help identifying vulnerable person
Posted December 5, 2023 9:03 pm.
Toronto police have released a photo of a vulnerable person in hopes of helping to identify him.
Officers first interacted with the man on Monday, December 4, at around 12:15 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Knox Avenue area.
“The man was unable to identify himself,” a release states.
He’s described as 25 years old, five foot seven with a thin build and brown hair.
He was wearing a Toronto Maple Leaf jersey, black pants and running shoes.
“Investigators are looking to identify this male to put the minds at ease of any concerned family or friends,” police said.