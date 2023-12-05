Trial to determine whether JetBlue can buy Spirit, further consolidating industry, comes to a head

FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Lawyers for the Justice Department and JetBlue Airways are scheduled to make closing arguments Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, to wrap up a trial that will decide whether JetBlue can buy Spirit Airlines, the nation’s biggest low-fare carrier. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 9:28 am.

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for the Justice Department and JetBlue Airways are scheduled to make closing arguments Tuesday in a trial that will determine whether JetBlue can buy Spirit Airlines, the nation’s biggest low-fare carrier.

The Justice Department argues that the proposed $3.8 billion merger would hurt consumers by eliminating Spirit and its cheaper base fares, leaving fewer options for travelers on a budget. The government sued to block the deal in March.

JetBlue says it needs to buy Spirit to grow and compete better against bigger airlines.

There is no jury in the trial, which has stretched over several weeks and included testimony by the CEOs of both airlines. No ruling is expected Tuesday from U.S. District Judge William Young.

The trial represents another test for the Biden administration’s fight against consolidation in the airline industry. Earlier this year, the Justice Department won an antitrust lawsuit and broke up a partnership in New York and Boston between JetBlue and American Airlines.

The outcome of the current trial could reshape the field of so-called ultra-low-cost airlines, which charge low fares but tack on more fees than the traditional carriers that dominate the U.S. air-travel market. If Spirit is acquired by JetBlue, Frontier Airlines would become the biggest discount carrier in the U.S.

JetBlue is the nation’s sixth-largest airline by revenue, but it would leapfrog Alaska Airlines into fifth place by buying Spirit.

On Sunday, Alaska announced an acquisition of its own – it struck an agreement to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1 billion. The Justice Department has not indicated whether it will challenge that deal.

Previous administrations allowed a series of mergers that consolidated the industry to the point where four carriers – American, Delta, United and Southwest – control about 80% of the domestic air-travel market. The Justice Department filed lawsuits to extract concessions in some of those earlier mergers, but JetBlue-Spirit is the first one that has gone to trial.

Spirit agreed to merge with Frontier Airlines, which shares its ultra-low-cost business model, but JetBlue beat Frontier in a bidding war.

Some Wall Street analysts have recently suggested that JetBlue is paying too much for Spirit, which has struggled to recover from the pandemic, and believe it should renegotiate the deal. JetBlue has given no indication that intends to do so, however. If it wins in court, JetBlue will nearly double its fleet, repaint Spirit’s yellow planes and remove some of the seats to make them less cramped, like JetBlue planes.

The Associated Press

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

1h ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

1h ago

Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in an already bloody new phase of the war
Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in an already bloody new phase of the war

Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second-largest city early Tuesday, as ambulances and private cars came racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase...

4h ago

Christine Sinclair to play final Team Canada match tonight
Christine Sinclair to play final Team Canada match tonight

Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair will suit up for Canada's Women's National Team for the final time at BC Place Stadium on Tuesday.

3h ago

