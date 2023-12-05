UN agency cites worrying warming trend as COP28 summit grapples with curbing climate change

FILE - Two groups from the Poseidon Expeditions look at a glacier as it sits on the water line in the Scoresby Sund, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Greenland. The U.N. weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 2:06 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 2:12 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020 and the Antarctic ice sheet lost 75 percent more compared to the previous ten years, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization served up more evidence of what scientists already know – the Earth is heating – on Tuesday, but this time looking at the trend over a longer period with its latest Decadal State of the Climate report.

“Each decade since the 1990s has been warmer than the previous one and we see no immediate sign of this trend reversing,” its secretary-general, Petteri Taalas, said. “We are losing the race to save our melting glaciers and ice sheets.”

Warming oceans and melting of ice sheets caused the rate of sea-level rise to nearly double in less than a generation, he said, and WMO says that bodes ill for low-lying coastal regions and countries.

Experts are divided about one of the most important metrics: The rate of warming.

Former NASA top scientist James Hansen, nicknamed the Godfather of Global Warming for his early warnings, has reported that the rate is accelerating. University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann has argued warming has been steadily increasing since 1990, but isn’t speeding up.

“The surface of the planet and the oceans both continue to warm at a steady rate, not an accelerating rate, and that’s bad enough,” Mann said in an email. He warned that such warming is fueling increasingly dangerous extreme weather events, coastal flooding and many other “disastrous” impacts.

“And the warming and its consequences will continue as long as we continue to generate carbon pollution through fossil fuel burning and other activities, highlighting the critical need for progress at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai taking place right now,” he wrote.

The WMO report said that glaciers measured around the world thinned by roughly one meter (about 3 feet) per year on average from 2011 to 2020, and a look at over 40 “reference glaciers” showed the lowest mass balances of any decade.

“The remaining glaciers near the Equator are generally in rapid decline. Glaciers in Papua, Indonesia are likely to disappear altogether within the next decade,” WMO said. “In Africa, glaciers on the Rwenzori Mountains and Mount Kenya are projected to disappear by 2030, and those on Kilimanjaro by 2040.”

As for the ice-sheet thaw, Greenland and Antarctica lost 38% more ice from 2011 to 2020 than in the previous decade. It also said that sea level rise has accelerated during the decade because of the melting.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

7h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

10h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

5h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

7h ago

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

7h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

10h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

5h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

7h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

11h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:31
Bonnie Crombie's transition from mayor to Ontario Liberal leader 
Bonnie Crombie's transition from mayor to Ontario Liberal leader 

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie is detailing the next steps of her transition to Liberal party leader, as a former MP weighs in on the challenges Crombie will face. 
2:18
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’

Donald Trump told his supporters to “guard the vote” in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with where the former president is calling for scrutiny as he repeats his persistent false claims of election fraud.

More Videos