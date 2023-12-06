A British financier sought for huge tax fraud is extradited to Denmark from UAE

FILE - Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sept. 29, 2020. A Dubai-based British hedge fund trader sought by Danish authorities for orchestrating a $1.7 billion tax fraud, considered one of the largest tax frauds in the Scandinavian country, has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Denmark where he faces prosecution, officials said Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Christopher Pike, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 5:23 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 5:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dubai-based British hedge fund trader sought by Danish authorities for allegedly orchestrating a $1.7 billion tax fraud, considered one of the largest in the Scandinavian country, has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates, officials said Wednesday.

Financier Sanjay Shah was convicted in May in Dubai of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. A court in the United Arab Emirates had cleared his extradition.

“It goes without saying that we as a society cannot accept that our state treasury is exposed to it,” Danish Taxation Minister Jeppe Bruus said, calling it “one of the biggest criminal fraud cases in Danish history.”

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen added that Denmark was “sending an important signal that you cannot achieve impunity by staying abroad.”

Shah’s British lawyer Chris Waters told Danish broadcaster TV2 that his client denies any wrongdoing and “continues to doubt that he can receive a fair trial in Denmark.” His Danish lawyer, Kåre Pihlmann, told TV2 that they need to read the case file of more than 300,000 pages before deciding on their line of defense.

On Wednesday, Danish police officers traveled to Dubai to pick up Shah, the Danish Justice Ministry said.

Once on Danish soil, he will formally be arrested and Denmark’s prosecution authority will request that he be remanded in custody. A trial in suburban Copenhagen is set for Jan. 8.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

12h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

14h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

8h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

15h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

12h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

14h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

8h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

12h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

15h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

14h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

2:48
Downtown construction disrupts major TTC streetcar routes
Downtown construction disrupts major TTC streetcar routes

Multiple streetcar routes will be diverted as watermain repairs take place this week. As Tina Yazdani reports, transit advocates say the diversions were poorly planned and the impacts are already being felt.
More Videos