‘A master of storytelling’ – Reaction to the death of pioneering TV figure Norman Lear

FILE - Norman Lear appears during the "American Masters: Norman Lear" panel at the PBS Summer TCA Tour on Aug. 1, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lear, producer of TV's "All in the Family" and and an influential liberal advocate, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 101. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 10:39 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 11:12 am.

A collection of reactions to the death of Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television, who died Tuesday night at 101.

“I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.” — Rob Reiner, via X, formerly Twitter.

“More than anyone before him, Norman used situation comedy to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance, and inequality. He created families that mirrored ours.” — Jimmy Kimmel, in a statement.

“A master of storytelling and a healer through his shows! He is what all of showbiz should be aspiring to. He is the consummate creative producer we have long abandoned in the industry.” — John Leguizamo, via X.

“It’s hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes.” — George Clooney, in a statement.

“My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear.” — Quinta Brunson, via X.

“A hero and someone who inspired me to try and bring as much laughter to the world as he bought to the little boy that I was. You sir are truly one of one! I’m so glad we were on the planet at the same time. Thank you for your example.” — Tyler Perry, in a statement.

“Anyone who ever had a chance to say something pointed or political in an American television entertainment owes Norman Lear their adoration and awe. He saw what was possible in that vacuous glowing box and, almost singularly, he made it so.” — David Simon, via X.

“Today is a very sad day. Norman Lear, a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy, has passed. My heart is heavy. I loved Norman.” — Jane Fonda, in a statement.

The Associated Press

