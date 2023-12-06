A new Dutch parliament has been sworn in after Wilders’ victory in the national election 2 weeks ago

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right party PVV, or Party for Freedom, waits for the start of a meeting with speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp, two days after Wilders won the most votes in a general election, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 8:22 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 8:26 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A new lower house of the Dutch parliament was sworn in Wednesday, two weeks after the far-right party of lawmaker Geert Wilders won a general election in a seismic shift that reverberated through Europe.

While the newly configured Second Chamber is now installed, talks to form a new ruling coalition remain at an early stage, with a “scout” still talking to leaders about possible combinations to succeed the last four-party administration led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The scout is expected to send a report to parliament before a debate, likely next week, on the next step in the coalition formation process.

Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, will remain in office until a new coalition is formed and sworn in. Talks to form Rutte’s final coalition took some nine months, a record.

Wilders’ anti-Islam, anti-immigration Party for Freedom won 37 seats in the 150-seat Second Chamber of Parliament in the Nov. 22 election, putting him in pole position to succeed Rutte. But at least two potential coalition partners are balking at some of his policy pledges that they consider unconstitutional.

The New Social Contract of former Christian Democrat lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt has 20 seats in the new parliament, but is so far reluctant to commit to joining Wilders in a coalition.

Among Wilders’ campaign pledges is for “No Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques” in the country, though his manifesto doesn’t outline how he would achieve that goal. The Dutch Constitution guarantees rights, including freedom of religion.

Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the new leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy long led by Rutte, has said she doesn’t want her party to join a coalition with Wilders, but has pledged to support a center-right coalition in parliament.

The new parliament is made up of 15 different parties and includes 67 lawmakers with no experience in the national legislature.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

1h ago

SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital
SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

1h ago

Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington
Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington

Toronto police say they have a suspect in custody after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Toronto's west end. Police responded to the area of Queen Street West and Givins Street near Ossington Avenue...

updated

22m ago

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

15h ago

Top Stories

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

1h ago

SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital
SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

1h ago

Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington
Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington

Toronto police say they have a suspect in custody after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Toronto's west end. Police responded to the area of Queen Street West and Givins Street near Ossington Avenue...

updated

22m ago

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

14h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

15h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

18h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

17h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

More Videos