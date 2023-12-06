Why is Alberta using the sovereignty act? And what happens now?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith doesn’t think the federal government’s proposed clean energy regulations are fair, and last year she gave herself the tool she needs to fight them. The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act is designed to allow the province to refuse to enforce specific federal laws or policies “that violate the jurisdictional rights of Alberta.”

Of course, the act hasn’t been tested in court, and it’s difficult to know if Smith is doing this because she intends to fight these regulations all the way, or as a bargaining chip, since Ottawa has not officially confirmed the specifics of the regulations.

Rod Nickel is a reporter for Reuters. He covers energy, agriculture and politics in Western Canada, focusing on energy transition. “It is the first flexing … of the Sovereignty Act, but it’s still really unclear what this will actually result in real terms.”

Either way, the use of the act sets a precedent that the country should be watching closely on every issue that divides federal and provincial governments.