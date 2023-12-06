As COP28 talks try to curb warming, study says Earth at risk of hitting irreversible tipping points

FILE - Bleached coral is visible at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 16, 2023. The world is in danger of hitting the point of no return for five of Earth’s natural systems because of human-caused climate change, a team of scientists said on Wednesday, Dec. 6, on the sidelines of the United Nations’ climate summit. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Gaurav Saini, Press Trust Of India, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 9:30 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 9:42 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world is in danger of hitting the point of no return for five of Earth’s natural systems because of human-caused climate change, a team of 200 scientists said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations’ climate summit.

The report on so-called “tipping points” — moments when the Earth has warmed so much that certain side effects become irreversible — looks at 26 different systems and points to five of them — the melting of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, the dying off of warm-water coral reefs, the thawing of permafrost and impacts to a North Atlantic ocean current — as close to triggering.

“These tipping points pose threats of a magnitude that has never been faced before by humanity,” said Tim Lenton, the report’s lead author and Earth systems scientist and the University of Exeter in the U.K.

The warnings come as negotiators discuss how best to slash emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas at the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit. This year is set to be the hottest on record, and activists and officials alike have been ramping up their warnings that governments need to do more to curb global warming.

And those in vulnerable regions are already seeing the start of these effects.

In the Himalayas for example, glaciers are melting at such a rate that landslides, floods and other erratic weather has become common, said Izabella Koziell, from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. Coral bleaching — which happens when the water is too hot — is blighting oceans from Australia to Florida. And some ice sheets near Earth’s poles are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Tipping points “can trigger devastating domino effects, including the loss of whole ecosystems,” Lenton said.

C. R. Babu of the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems at University of Delhi, agreed that Earth warming past 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial times may mean “the extinction of natural systems.”

Abhilash S from Cochin University of Science and Technology said it was almost certain that “some natural systems will be permanently damaged.”

“Protecting them is beyond our control,” he warned. “We have already lost that chance.”

But the report’s bleak outlook is tempered with a message of hope, as researchers say there are positive tipping points that can be reached too, particularly in the transition from planet-warming fossil fuels to renewable energy, people changing to plant-based diets and social movements.

“Human history is full of examples of abrupt social and technological change,” said University of Exeter’s Steve Smith. “Many areas of society have the potential to be ‘tipped’ in this way.”

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of a series produced under the India Climate Journalism Program, a collaboration between The Associated Press, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and the Press Trust of India.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Gaurav Saini, Press Trust Of India, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

2h ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

54m ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada continued to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. In a news release on Wednesday, the...

breaking

15m ago

SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU
SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

updated

44m ago

Top Stories

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

2h ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

54m ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada continued to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. In a news release on Wednesday, the...

breaking

15m ago

SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU
SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

updated

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

16h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

17h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

19h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

19h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

More Videos