Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 9:01 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 9:12 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for the 12-year-old boy still missing following a deadly landslide in the southeast Alaska community of Wrangell.

Five people have been confirmed killed in the landslide and their bodies recovered: Otto Florschutz, Timothy and Beth Heller and two of the couple’s children, Kara Heller, 11, and Mara Heller, 16. Derek Heller remains missing following the Nov. 20 landslide that came down into the path of three homes, one of which was unoccupied. Florschutz’s wife, Christina Florschutz, survived.

The City and Borough of Wrangell on Wednesday said the decision to end the search for Derek Heller followed “15 days of tireless and exhaustive efforts” by search and rescue teams.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of all available information, it has been determined that all accessible search areas have been thoroughly examined. Search and Rescue volunteers and a scent-detection K9 team will be available to respond with active searching if any new information or evidence leads to a specific search area in the future,” the city said in a statement posted on social media.

The late-night landslide was estimated to be 450 feet (135 meters) wide and covered a swath of the coastal highway. It occurred during a storm marked by rainfall and gusty winds.

Wrangell is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

1h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The attack sent shock waves...

36m ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

4h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

1h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The attack sent shock waves...

36m ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

4h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

5h ago

2:26
Canadians trying to share obituaries hit roadblock
Canadians trying to share obituaries hit roadblock

Grieving families across Canada have noticed a problem when trying to share the stories of friends and family who’ve passed away.

9h ago

5:21
Why advocates are calling for Gender-Based Violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario
Why advocates are calling for Gender-Based Violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario

As Canada marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, advocates are calling for a provincial declaration of intimate partner violence as an epidemic. Melissa Duggan speaks with Aline Nizigama, CEO of the YWCA Canada on why the declaration is important, and the supports available for people trying to flee violence.

10h ago

2:02
Things heat up this weekend
Things heat up this weekend

The temperature will spike this weekend, but rain is also on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

1:57
“Significant increase” in rates of sex assault among regular Forces members
“Significant increase” in rates of sex assault among regular Forces members

The rate of Regular Forces members who experienced sex assault "significantly increased" from 2018, says StatsCan. While bystander intervention - those who step in when they see misconduct - increased, sex assault reporting is down.

19h ago

More Videos