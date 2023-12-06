‘Blackberry,’ ‘Seven Veils’ among TIFF’s picks for top Canadian films of 2023

This image released by IFC Films shows Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis, left, and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie in a scene from "BlackBerry." (IFC Films via AP)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 11:03 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 11:12 am.

TORONTO — A chaotic comedy about a generation-defining smartphone and a drama about a tortured opera director are among the Toronto International Film Festival’s picks for best Canadian films of the year.

TIFF’s annual Canada’s Top Ten list includes Matt Johnson’s “BlackBerry,” the Toronto director’s rollicking account of the meteoric rise and disastrous demise of the once-ubiquitous gadget. 

Also making the cut is Toronto auteur Atom Egoyan’s opera drama “Seven Veils,” about a young director who stages a production of “Salome” while confronting her personal demons. 

Seven films are debut features, including Edmonton-born Cree director Cody Lightning’s mockumentary comedy “Hey, Viktor!” and Nova Scotia-bred Fawzia Mirza’s queer coming-of-age film “The Queen of My Dreams.”

Another first-time filmmaker on the list is Quebec’s Ariane Louis-Seize, whose francophone comedy-drama “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” about a sensitive vampire, won the director prize at this year’s Venice Days.

TIFF says this year’s list was determined by its Canadian programming team, in consultation with programmers from film festivals across the country.

The selected films will play at TIFF Bell Lightbox from Jan. 25 to 28 and several will screen across Canada as part of TIFF’s Film Circuit program, which brings films to rural, remote and underserved communities.

Other features that made the list are: “Kanaval” directed by Henri Pardo, “Seagrass” by Meredith Hama-Brown, “Solo” by Sophie Dupuis, “Someone Lives Here” by Zack Russell and “Tautuktavuk (What We See)” by Carol Kunnuk and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

43m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In one of several reports...

14m ago

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. "Higher interest rates are...

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

43m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In one of several reports...

14m ago

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. "Higher interest rates are...

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

17h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

18h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

21h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

21h ago

1:32
Young author celebrates the release of her seventh book
Young author celebrates the release of her seventh book

Gabriella Kikwaki is a young black author who is on the rise to fame with the release of her new bilingual book. Brandon Rowe with her reaction to the reception of her latest release.

23h ago

More Videos