British government plans to ignore part of UK’s human rights law to revive its Rwanda asylum plan

Home Secretary James Cleverly during a press conference with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta after the signing of a new treaty in Kigali, Rwanda, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The treaty will address concerns by the Supreme Court, including assurances that Rwanda will not remove anybody transferred under the partnership to another country. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire via AP) PA Media

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 1:05 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 1:13 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Wednesday published legislation that will let it ignore a part of the U.K.’s human rights law in order to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.

The bill is part of government plans to overcome a block by the U.K. Supreme Court on its Rwanda policy. The court ruled last month that the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees.

Britain and Rwanda have since signed a treaty pledging to strengthen protection for migrants. The U.K. government says that will allow it to pass a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Safety of Rwanda Bill “will make absolutely clear in U.K. law that Rwanda is a safe country.” He urged lawmakers in Parliament to pass the legislation even though it may violate international human rights rules.

The government says the law will allow it to “disapply” sections of U.K. human rights law when it comes to Rwanda-related asylum claims.

On the first page of the bill, Cleverly states that he can’t guarantee it is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, but that lawmakers should approve it anyway.

The bill, due to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday, will likely face resistance from centrist lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party who oppose Britain breaching its human rights obligations.

It also may anger some on the party’s authoritarian wing, who want the U.K. to go further and leave the European rights convention completely. The only countries ever to quit the rights accord are Russia — which was expelled after invading Ukraine – and Belarus.

The Rwanda plan is central to the Conservative government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers arriving on small boats across the English Channel.

Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the Channel to be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay. The U.K. government argues that the deportations will discourage others from making the risky sea crossing and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

Critics say it is both unethical and unworkable to send migrants to a country 6,400 kilometers (4,000 miles) away, with no chance of ever settling in the U.K.

No one has yet been sent to Rwanda under the plan, which has faced multiple legal challenges. The new law, if passed, would make it harder to challenge the deportation orders in the courts.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

22m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

22m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Things heat up this weekend
Things heat up this weekend

The temperature will spike this weekend, but rain is also on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

19h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

20h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

22h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

22h ago

More Videos