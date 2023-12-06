CN announces deal to acquire Iowa Northern Railway

CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents about 750 Canadian National Railway Co. employees, says signal and communication workers have walked off the job across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 5:42 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — CN says it’s acquiring Iowa Northern Railway, pending regulatory review. 

In a press release Thursday evening, CN says it has signed and closed an agreement to acquire the railway, which serves upper Midwest agricultural and industrial markets. 

The Iowa railway operates approximately 275 track miles in Iowa connecting to CN’s U.S. rail network. 

CN says the transaction “represents a meaningful opportunity to support the growth of local business by creating single-line service to North American destinations.” 

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

CN says a decision from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board regarding the decision is expected in the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD
At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD

A person opened fire Wednesday on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and at least three victims were taken to hospitals, according to police who reported the shooter was found dead. “Right...

updated

23m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

4h ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

13m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

