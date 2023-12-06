Cougar struck and killed near Minneapolis likely the one seen in home security video, expert says

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 12:53 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 12:56 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A cougar that was struck and killed on an interstate highway in suburban Minneapolis Wednesday was more than likely the same animal captured on home security video sauntering across a driveway earlier this week, a Minnesota wildlife official said.

An SUV struck the male cougar before dawn Wednesday on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley, Minnesota — a short distance from the Minneapolis neighborhood where a cougar showed up in surveillance video two days earlier.

Dan Stark, a large carnivore specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the cougar that was killed was almost certainly the same one since the animals are exceedingly rare in that area. Until this week, a cougar hadn’t been seen in Hennepin County in nearly 20 years.

Stark said the cougar that died had an ear tag placed on it in northwestern Nebraska in 2021, when it was a kitten. He said male cougars sometimes wander off in search of females in areas not dominated by other males.

“It’s not the first cougar that wandered from those populations in western states,” Stark said.

The cougar created quite a buzz in Minneapolis. A homeowner told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he was at a cabin in Wisconsin when he saw the alert on his smartphone at about 3:30 a.m. Monday that his home security video had been triggered. Footage showed the cougar ambling across the driveway.

On Tuesday, cougar tracks were found in the snow in the same neighborhood. Officials with Minneapolis Animal Control and the DNR confirmed that a cougar was living in the area and warned parents of small children and pet owners to be cautious.

The homeowner told the newspaper that he and his wife found a bloody trail in their driveway Tuesday morning stretching from the garage to the street. He suspected it was left by a mutilated raccoon. The man declined to give his full name to the newspaper.

Another neighbor who saw the footage, Dan Bruggeman, said he was shocked to see the cougar on his block.

“There’s a sense of excitement, to have something like that in your neighborhood, but also a sense of concern,” he said.

The DNR has cited more than 80 verified cougar occurrences in Minnesota since tracking began around 2007, but seeing one in a densely populated urban area such as Minneapolis is highly unusual, Stark said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

22m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

22m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Things heat up this weekend
Things heat up this weekend

The temperature will spike this weekend, but rain is also on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

19h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

20h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

22h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

22h ago

More Videos