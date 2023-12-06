Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 8:07 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 8:12 pm.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Former NFL Player Sergio Brown pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the September death of his mother.

The body of his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was discovered Sept. 16 near a creek in Maywood, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the woman died from blunt force trauma, determined that she had been injured during an assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Brown, 35, and his mother lived together in Maywood.

Brown was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 after being deported from Mexico and extradited to Maywood two weeks later. He admitted going to Mexico with his mother’s belongings, and prosecutors said he was using his mother’s credit card in Mexico in the days after her death.

Prosecutors say investigators found similarities between DNA samples from under Myrtle Brown’s fingernails and a toothbrush in Sergio Brown’s bedroom. But public defender Robert Fox has refuted that statement, saying no one witnessed the crime.

“There’s no direct evidence. It’s all circumstantial,” Fox said in court at a detention hearing for Brown in October.

Brown played football at Proviso East High School before his collegiate career at Notre Dame and professionally with the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts and Bills.

He is next due in court Jan. 24.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6 p.m....

22m ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

Three people were shot to death and a fourth critically wounded Wednesday in an attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people...

updated

45m ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

updated

3m ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

2h ago

