FAA is investigating after 2 regional aircraft clip wings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 9:12 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 9:27 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two regional aircraft clipped wings Tuesday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, officials said.

The FAA said the wingtips of GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 made contact about 7 p.m. as both jets were waiting for gate space at O’Hare.

The two aircraft then “taxied safely to the terminals, where passengers exited normally,” the FAA said in a statement based on preliminary information.

No injuries were reported, said FAA spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt.

SkyWest said its flight was operating as United Express and maintenance crews were inspecting the aircraft late Tuesday, WBBM-TV reported. The station reported that the SkyWest flight had arrived from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, while the GoJet flight had arrived from Richmond, Virginia.

The Associated Press left messages Wednesday morning for both airlines seeking comment on the incident and asking whether the jets suffered damage.

The Associated Press

