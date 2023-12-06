A former Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia found shot dead outside of Moscow

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Investigative Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, investigators work at the place where Illia Kyva was killed in a cottage village near Moscow, Russia. Kyva, a former member of Ukraine's parliament who had called for Kyiv to surrender when Russian troops invaded the country in February 2022, was found on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the head in a cottage village near Moscow. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP) Russian Investigative Committee

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 5:03 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 5:43 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A renegade Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia shortly after Moscow’s invasion was found dead on Wednesday near Moscow. The Ukrainian military intelligence lauded the killing, warning that other “traitors of Ukraine” would share the same fate.

Illia Kyva, 46, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament who had called for Kyiv to surrender when Russian troops invaded the country in February 2022, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cottage village near Moscow.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee opened a probe on murder charges.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, said in televised remarks that Kyva was “done,” adding that “the same fate will befall other traitors of Ukraine and accomplices of Putin’s regime.”

Before going over to the Russian side, Kyva had fought against Moscow-backed separatist rebels in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk and was elected to parliament in 2019.

Since his flight to Moscow, Kyva was a frequent participant in talk shows on Russian state television during which he blasted the Ukrainian leadership. Last month, a court in Ukraine sentenced him to 14 years in prison in absentia on charges of treason.

Kyva’s killing follows a slew of other attacks on prominent war supporters in Russia.

In August 2022, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin, died in a car bomb explosion outside Moscow.

And in April, Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Russian military blogger was killed by a bomb that was planted in a bust depicting him. He was given the artwork at a meeting at a cafe in St. Petersburg . The explosion wounded 52 people. A Russian woman accused of giving him the bomb at the behest of the Ukrainian military intelligence is currently on trial.

In May, Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian nationalist writer and pro-war activist who fought in Ukraine, was wounded in a car bombing.

And in October, another former pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker who fled the country, Oleg Tsaryov, was shot and wounded in an attack in Crimea.

Russian authorities have blamed Ukrainian security agencies for those and other attacks in Russia.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD
At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD

A person opened fire Wednesday on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and at least three victims were taken to hospitals, according to police who reported the shooter was found dead. “Right...

updated

28m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

4h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

2m ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

17m ago

