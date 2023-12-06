Jill Biden and military kids sort toys the White House donated to the Marine Corps Reserve program

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a Toys for Tots event with local Marine Corps and military-connected families on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 4:14 pm.

December 6, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and children from military families on Wednesday helped sort toys donated by the White House to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which gives playthings to needy children.

The children also enjoyed skating on the South Lawn’s new holiday ice rink.

“So did you have fun ice skating?” the first lady asked about the rink, which she opened last week. “I think the rink is really neat, don’t you? I love seeing it. I can see it out my window.”

The annual event typically is held at an area military base. Biden said she brought it to the White House because “our holiday theme celebrates children and the way all of you experience the season.”

She said military children also serve their country and praised their bravery, kindness and compassion.

“You may not hear this a lot but kids have something important to teach us grownups, especially military kids like you,” Biden said. “You teach us how to be brave, even when we’re scared. You teach us how to make friends, even when we don’t know anyone. You teach us how to reach out a hand to other people, people in need. And we need that courage, kindness and compassion now more than ever.”

Last year, Toys for Tots provided over 24.5 million toys to 10 million children, said Brig. Gen. Valerie Jackson, Commanding General, 4th Marine Logistic Group. “And with your support, we hope to reach even more this year.”

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD
Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect in an active shooting investigation with "multiple victims" on University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus is dead. In a social media post, police...

1m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

2h ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

1h ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

