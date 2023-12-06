‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ named best film of 2023 by National Board of Review

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 3:31 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 3:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Killers of the Flower Moon” was named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review, adding to the early awards-season haul of Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic.

The National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, also on Wednesday named Scorsese best director and Lily Gladstone best actress. That follows recent honors for the film and for Gladstone from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards.

“Killers of the Flower Moon is a stunning masterpiece from one of our greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese. The NBR is proud to award this complex, important, and deeply resonant epic as our best film and Scorsese as our best director,” Annie Schulhof, president of the board, said in a statement.

Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” was also roundly honored by the group, which named Paul Giamatti best actor, Da’Vine Joy Randolph best supporting actress and David Hemingson’s script best screenplay. Payne’s film is set at a New England boarding school over the holiday break in the 1970s.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark fantasy “Poor Things” came away with multiple awards, too. Mark Ruffalo was named best supporting actor, while Tony McNamara’s script, from Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, was honored for best adapted screenplay.

Bradley Cooper, star, co-writer and director of the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” will be given the NBR Icon award. The awards will be presented to winners in a New York ceremony on Jan. 11, hosted by Willie Geist.

Other winners include: Teyana Taylor (“A Thousand and One”) for breakthrough performance; Celine Song (“Past Lives”) for directorial debut; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” for animated feature; “Anatomy of a Fall” for international film; “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” for documentary; and the cast of “The Iron Claw” for best ensemble.

Additionally, Rodrigo Prieto, the cinematographer of both “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Barbie,” will be honored for outstanding achievement in cinematography.

Last year, the National Board of Review named “Top Gun: Maverick” best film.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD
Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect in an active shooting investigation with "multiple victims" on University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus is dead. In a social media post, police...

2m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

2h ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

1h ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD
Suspect in active shooting with 'multiple victims' on UNLV campus is dead: LVPD

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect in an active shooting investigation with "multiple victims" on University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus is dead. In a social media post, police...

2m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

2h ago

Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer stabbed after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a daytime robbery at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near...

1h ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Kangaroo strikes police officer triggering bodycam to record rescue
Kangaroo strikes police officer triggering bodycam to record rescue

Durham Regional Police have released footage of officers rescuing a run away kangaroo, who was loose for days in Oshawa. Faiza Amin reports on the incident that’s making international headlines and raising questions here at home.

22h ago

2:54
Business Report: Interest rate cuts coming in 2024?
Business Report: Interest rate cuts coming in 2024?

Could interest rates be slashed instead of raised in 2024? Plus, the downward trend of housing prices could change, and we're getting a first look at the next version of the Grand Theft Auto series. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

22h ago

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

22h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

23h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

More Videos