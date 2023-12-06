‘Letterkenny’ creator Jared Keeso signs content deal for spinoffs, new series

K. Trevor Wilson, left to right, Nathan Dales and Jared Keeso of "Letterkenny" pose in an undated handout photo. Keeso, the creator and star of Canadian comedy "Letterkenny" has signed a multi-year content deal with streamer Crave and New Metric Media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bell Media, Amanda Matlovich **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 1:18 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — “Letterkenny” creator and star Jared Keeso has signed a multi-year content deal to develop spinoffs and new series for Crave.

The deal comes as the 12th and final season of “Letterkenny” is set to premiere Dec. 25.

Crave and New Metric Media say the deal will expand the “Letterkenny” universe with 49 episodes of spinoffs including “Shoresy” and all-new series over the next several years.

The deal includes additional brand extensions, from merchandise to live productions.

Created by Keeso and developed and written by Keeso and Jacob Tierney, “Letterkenny” revolves around the titular small rural Ontario community. 

“Letterkenny” premiered in 2016 as Crave’s first-ever original series, going on to amass a loyal following and a U.S. streaming partnership with Hulu.

It spawned the half-hour comedy “Shoresy” in 2022, following veteran hockey player Shore as he moves to Sudbury, Ont., to help reverse the fortunes of a struggling Triple A-level team. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

15m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

23m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

14m ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

15m ago

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

23m ago

Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general
Ford government's decision to move science centre to Ontario Place 'not fully informed': auditor general

The Ford government's controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto's waterfront was "not fully informed," according to the province's auditor general. In an annual report...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Things heat up this weekend
Things heat up this weekend

The temperature will spike this weekend, but rain is also on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

19h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

20h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

22h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

22h ago

More Videos