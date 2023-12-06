Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 4:59 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,274.21, down 101.72 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $5.13, or 5.69 per cent, to $41.13 on 12.6 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $2.40, or 5.51 per cent, to $41.13 on 12.6 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 35 cents, or 7.40 per cent, to $4.38 on 10.9 million shares. 

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 8.63 per cent, to $3.07 on 8.5 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up four cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $2.70 on 7.0 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $51.51 on 6.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retail. Down 17 cents, or 6.54 per cent, to $2.43. The chief executive of Roots Corp. said the retailer has a “cautious outlook” these days because some shoppers are delaying holiday purchases as they become more price sensitive. Roots reported that its third-quarter profit and sales were down compared with a year ago as it faced what it said was economic headwinds and changing shopper behaviour. Roots said it earned $519,000 or a penny per share for the quarter ended Oct. 28, down from a profit of $2.2 million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year. Sales totalled $63.5 million for the quarter, down from $69.8 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6,2023.

The Canadian Press

