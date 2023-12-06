NATO member-to-be Sweden and the US sign defense deal, saying it strengthens regional security

By The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the United States access to all of the military bases across the Scandinavian country, saying the deal would bolster regional security.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said the deal, signed in Washington Tuesday, “will create better conditions for Sweden to be able to receive support from the United States in the event of a war or crisis.”

Jonson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that it didn’t mean that “all 17 locations will be used“ but ”where it is most important from a military perspective for them to be able to store defense equipment, for example.”

The deal was signed at the Pentagon by Jonson and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who said that by adding the capabilities of the Swedish armed forces to NATO, ”we will get even stronger.”

The deal “sends a strong signal that we remain committed to addressing security challenges together,” Austin said.

Sweden’s strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland sits a little more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

The United States struck a similar deal with Sweden’s western neighbor, NATO member Norway, in 2021 and is currently negotiating such an agreement with NATO members Finland and Denmark, two other Nordic countries.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland decided to drop their long-standing policy of non-alignment and apply for NATO membership following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Finland joined NATO in April.

New members must be approved by all existing members of the alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not formally approved Sweden’s accession bid.

Turkey has delayed ratification for more than a year, accusing Sweden of not taking Turkey’s security concerns seriously enough, including its fight against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers to be security threats.

Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he told Turkey’s president that “the time has come” to let Sweden become a member of the military alliance.

The Associated Press

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

11h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

14h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

8h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

15h ago

