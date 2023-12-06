Peel police to bolster presence at Square One in effort to reduce holiday season theft

Peel Regional Police cruiser
File photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 6, 2023 1:32 pm.

Jingling handcuffs could don the wrists of shoplifting Scrooges at Square One this holiday season after Peel Regional Police announced plans to crack down on retail theft at the popular Mississauga mall.

In a release, Peel police said they’re collaborating with Square One’s Loss Prevention team “on an initiative to reduce retail theft this holiday season.”

“Throughout December, investigators will be at Square One Shopping Centre conducting foot patrols and responding to emergency calls for service while making themselves available to Security and Loss Prevention in the event that arrests are made,” the release states.

Police say the initiative will help employees and loss prevention officers, who are often ironically handcuffed when it comes to dealing with the problem.

A survey conducted last May by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found store theft and break-ins to be the top issues for Canadian businesses.

The survey found theft or shoplifting was the most common community safety issue recently experienced by its members, with three-in-four small business owners saying they were concerned about their own safety or the safety of their staff and customers.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

54m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

1h ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Over 100 organizations urge Ford once again to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Over 100 organizations urge Ford once again to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

Over 100 organizations and service providers who advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) and gender-based violence are urging the province to declare IPV an epidemic on the National Day...

26m ago

