Peel police to bolster presence at Square One in effort to reduce holiday season theft

Jingling handcuffs could don the wrists of shoplifting Scrooges at Square One this holiday season after Peel Regional Police announced plans to crack down on retail theft at the popular Mississauga mall.

In a release, Peel police said they’re collaborating with Square One’s Loss Prevention team “on an initiative to reduce retail theft this holiday season.”

“Throughout December, investigators will be at Square One Shopping Centre conducting foot patrols and responding to emergency calls for service while making themselves available to Security and Loss Prevention in the event that arrests are made,” the release states.

Police say the initiative will help employees and loss prevention officers, who are often ironically handcuffed when it comes to dealing with the problem.

A survey conducted last May by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found store theft and break-ins to be the top issues for Canadian businesses.

The survey found theft or shoplifting was the most common community safety issue recently experienced by its members, with three-in-four small business owners saying they were concerned about their own safety or the safety of their staff and customers.

With files from The Canadian Press