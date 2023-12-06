No decisions made on ‘potential’ dissolution of Peel Region: Ontario Minister

Paul Calandra
Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, talks with media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.Calandra says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a "potential" dissolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 2:48 pm.

Ontario’s municipal affairs and housing minister says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a “potential” dissolution. 

Paul Calandra’s comments come amid media reports citing unnamed sources that say the government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve the upper-tier municipality and leave Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon standing on their own.

Calandra says legislation was put in place for “a potential dissolution of Peel for 2025.”

That law, titled the Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), says the Region of Peel be dissolved on Jan. 1, 2025, and a transition board will be appointed to provide recommendations to the minister on winding down the region’s financial operations and the long-term sustainability of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon as single-tier municipalities.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is pointing to a Deloitte report that shows the dissolution would lead to an extra $1.3 billion in operating costs and sharp increases in taxes on local residents.

Calandra says there is “no way” the provincial government will ever allow property taxpayers to shoulder a burden they can’t afford.

