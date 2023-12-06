SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

SIU Keele collision
Toronto police on scene investigating a crash on Keele Street just south of Highway 401. Police say one driver left the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent two pedestrians to hospital. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 6, 2023 5:55 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 6:06 am.

Police are searching for a driver and the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that left two people injured in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say one vehicle fled the area before officers arrived. No suspect or vehicle description has been made available.

Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic services say the two injured people were pedestrians.

It remains unclear if the pedestrians were struck before or after the two vehicles collided. Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is on scene and they have taken over the investigation. Traffic services tell CityNews the SIU was called in due to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer being involved in the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The eastbound 401 ramp to Keele is closed for the investigation.

