Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington

Toronto Paramedic services vehicle.
Toronto Paramedic services vehicle. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 6, 2023 7:22 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 8:32 am.

Toronto police say they have a suspect in custody after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Toronto’s west end.

Police responded to the area of Queen Street West and Givins Street near Ossington Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wednesday and found a man with a stab wound to the shoulder.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on charges.

No further details have been released.

