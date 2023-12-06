Suspect arrested in stabbing near Queen and Ossington

Toronto police say they have a suspect in custody after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Toronto’s west end.

Police responded to the area of Queen Street West and Givins Street near Ossington Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wednesday and found a man with a stab wound to the shoulder.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on charges.

No further details have been released.