Stock market today: Asian shares surge as weak US jobs data back hopes for an end to rate hikes

FILE - A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Wall Street headed lower early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, after Moody’s Investor Service downgraded China’s sovereign debt rating as the country’s real estate crisis seeps into its local government and private financing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 2:56 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 3:12 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced on Wednesday after most stocks slipped on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the U.S. economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 16,477.34, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1% higher, to 2,968.93.

The gains followed selloffs the day before amid worries about the health of China’s economy, the world’s second largest.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 2% to 33,445.90 after a top central bank official reiterated the Bank of Japan’s determination to maintain its easy credit policy until it achieves a stable level of inflation.

In Seoul, the Kospi was up less than 0.1%, at 2,495.38. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.7% to 7,178.40.

India’s Sensex gained 0.3% and the SET in Bangkok advanced 0.7%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower for its first back-to-back loss since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

U.S. stocks and Treasury yields wavered after reports showed that employers advertised far fewer job openings at the end of October than expected, while growth for services businesses accelerated more last month than expected.

That kept alive questions about whether the U.S. economy can pull off a perfect landing where it snuffs out high inflation but avoids a recession.

On Wall Street, KeyCorp fell 3.7% and led a slump for bank stocks after it cut its forecast for income from fees and other non-interest income. But gains of more than 2% for Apple and Nvidia, two of the market’s most influential stocks, helped to blunt the losses.

With inflation down from its peak two summers ago, Wall Street is hopeful the Federal Reserve may finally be done with its market-shaking hikes to interest rates and could soon turn to cutting rates. That could help the economy avoid a recession and give a boost to all kinds of investment prices.

Tuesday’s report showed that employers advertised just 8.7 million jobs on the last day of October, down by 617,000 from a month earlier and the lowest level since 2021.

A separate report said that activity for U.S. services industries expanded for the 41st time in the last 42 months, with growth reported by everything from agriculture to wholesale trade. Strength there has been offsetting weakness in manufacturing.

In the bond market, Treasury yields continued to sag further from the heights they reached during late October.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.19% from 4.26% late Monday, offering more breathing space for stocks and other markets. It had been above 5% and at its highest level in more than a decade during October.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, went on a jagged run following the economic reports. It fell from 4.61% just before the reports’ release to 4.57% and then yo-yoed before easing back to 4.55%.

Traders widely expect the Federal Reserve to hold its key interest rate steady at its next meeting next week, before potentially cutting rates in March, according to data from CME Group.

Fed officials have recently hinted that the federal funds rate may indeed already be at its peak. It’s above 5.25%, up from nearly zero early last year. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others have also warned Wall Street about being overzealous in its predictions about how early a cut could happen.

Lower yields have been one reason prices cryptocurrencies have been rising recently. Excitement about a possible exchange-traded fund tied to bitcoin, which would open it to new kinds of investors, has also helped send it above $43,000 recently.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 1 cent to $72.33 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 13 cents to $77.33 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 147.04 Japanese yen from 147.15 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0791 from $1.0797.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

10h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

13h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

7h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

14h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

10h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

13h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

7h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

10h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

13h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

13h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

2:48
Downtown construction disrupts major TTC streetcar routes
Downtown construction disrupts major TTC streetcar routes

Multiple streetcar routes will be diverted as watermain repairs take place this week. As Tina Yazdani reports, transit advocates say the diversions were poorly planned and the impacts are already being felt.
More Videos