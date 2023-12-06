Tories threaten to table thousands of amendments and delay rise of House of Commons

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses the National Conservative Caucus in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec.6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 1:55 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 2:21 pm.

The official Opposition is threatening to delay government work and hold up billions of dollars in spending if the Liberal government doesn’t drastically revise its carbon-pricing plan.

The Conservatives are delivering a taste of their plan with the introduction of as many as 20,000 amendments to an 11-page government bill that aims to create sustainable jobs as part of the transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

The natural resources committee is set to go through the amendments, which the Tories believe could take months to vote on individually.

The Opposition wants the federal carbon-pricing plan removed from all home heating for families, farmers and First Nations.

The Tories are also eyeing amendments that could delay passage of legislation to implement measures in the government’s fall economic statement.

The $20.8 billion in new spending over five years includes initiatives to boost the housing supply through rental units and affordable homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

