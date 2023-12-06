US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following a deadly crash off the coast of Japan

FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on July 4, 2018. Japanese and American military divers have spotted what could be the remains of a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan and several of the six crewmembers who are still missing, local media reported Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2023 7:02 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 7:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military announced late Wednesday it was grounding all of its Osprey V-22 helicopters, one week after eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members died in a crash off the coast of Japan.

The Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps took the extraordinary step of grounding hundreds of aircraft after a preliminary investigation of last week’s crash indicated that a materiel failure — that something went wrong with the aircraft — and not a mistake by the crew led to the deaths.

The crash raised new questions about the safety of the Osprey, which has been involved in multiple fatal accidents over its relatively short time in service. Japan grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys after the crash.

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, head of Air Force Special Operations Command, directed the standdown “to mitigate risk while the investigation continues,” the command said in a statement. “Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time.”

In a separate notice, Naval Air Systems Command said it was grounding all Ospreys. The command is responsible for the Marine Corps and Navy variants of the aircraft.

The Air Force said it was unknown how long the aircraft would be grounded. It said the standdown was expected to remain in place until the investigation has determined the cause of the Japan crash and made recommendations to allow the fleet to return to operations.

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight. Air Force Special Operations Command has 51 Ospreys, the U.S. Marine Corps flies more than 400 and U.S. Navy operates 27.

The Osprey is still a relatively young plane in the military’s fleet — the first Ospreys only became operational in 2007 after decades of testing. But more than 50 troops have died either flight testing the Osprey or conducting training flights in the aircraft, including 20 deaths in four crashes over the past 20 months.

An Osprey accident in August in Australia killed three Marines. That accident also is still under investigation.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Top Stories

At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD
At least 3 victims in university campus shootings, suspect is dead: LVPD

A person opened fire Wednesday on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and at least three victims were taken to hospitals, according to police who reported the shooter was found dead. “Right...

1h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

1h ago

Charge laid after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV while sleeping on sidewalk
Charge laid after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV while sleeping on sidewalk

A 63-year-old Mississauga resident has been charged after a man who was sleeping on a downtown Toronto sidewalk was struck and killed by an SUV that later left the scene. It happened on Tuesday, November...

1h ago

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated incident

Police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated incident in the downtown core in late October. Investigators say on Oct. 27, a woman who was wearing a hijab was in the area of Bay...

1h ago

