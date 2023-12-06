Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers.

Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a robbery in progress.

It is alleged that three male suspects entered the Cartier store and smashed display cases before making off with an unknown amount of product.

The mall closes its doors to the public at 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for three male suspects:

#1 – a male wearing a black toque, black face mask, black sweater, black backpack, brown pants and white shoes

#2 – a male, five foot eight inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweater, white jacket, black pants and black shoes

#3 – a male, wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and dark colored shoes



Toronto Fire say they responded to a police request to investigate hazardous materials at Yorkdale Mall around the same time as the robbery. No hazardous materials were found.

Fire could not confirm if the hazardous materials call was connected to the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.