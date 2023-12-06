Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale Mall Cartier robbery
Smashed display cases at the Cartier store in Toronto's Yorkdale Mall after a smash-and-grab robbery on Dec. 5, 2023. CITYNEWS/Alex Bloomfield

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 6, 2023 6:39 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 6:44 am.

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers.

Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a robbery in progress.

It is alleged that three male suspects entered the Cartier store and smashed display cases before making off with an unknown amount of product.

The mall closes its doors to the public at 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for three male suspects:

  • #1 – a male wearing a black toque, black face mask, black sweater, black backpack, brown pants and white shoes
  • #2 – a male, five foot eight inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweater, white jacket, black pants and black shoes
  • #3 – a male, wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and dark colored shoes

Toronto Fire say they responded to a police request to investigate hazardous materials at Yorkdale Mall around the same time as the robbery. No hazardous materials were found.

Fire could not confirm if the hazardous materials call was connected to the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital
SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that left two people injured in hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of...

1h ago

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

13h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

16h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

10h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital
SIU investigating hit-and-run crash in North York that sent 2 pedestrians to hospital

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that left two people injured in hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of...

1h ago

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

13h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

16h ago

Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law
Some advocates call for stronger protections under new Ontario puppy mills law

Ontario advocates CityNews spoke with called the Ford government's proposed law a good first step, but said more needs to be done.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

13h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

13h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

16h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

16h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

More Videos