Australia pushes against China’s Pacific influence through a security pact with Papua New Guinea

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, meets with Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The Australian government signed a security pact with its nearest neighbor Papua New Guinea on Thursday that strengthens Australia’s place as the preferred security partner in a region where China’s influence is growing. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 1:29 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:42 am.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government signed a security pact with its nearest neighbor Papua New Guinea on Thursday that strengthens Australia’s place as the preferred security partner in a region where China’s influence is growing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papuan counterpart James Marape signed the agreement in Australia’s Parliament House six months later than initially planned.

The June date was abandoned after a security deal struck between the United States and Marape’s government sparked protests in the South Pacific nation in May over concerns that it undermined Papua New Guinea’s sovereignty.

Marape said the agreement with Australia respects both nations’ sovereignty and was initiated by his government.

He said the security agreements with Australia and the United States did not mean he was siding with those nations in their strategic competition against China.

“Our major foreign policy as friends to all, enemies to none remains. And it’s never picking sides,” Marape told reporters.

Albanese said both Australia and Papua New Guinea’s negotiators achieved what they wanted in the agreement.

“This is a comprehensive and a historical agreement,” Albanese said. “It will make it easier for Australia to help PNG address its internal security needs and for Australia and Papua New Guinea to support each other’s security and the region stability.”

Both governments have committed to release full details of the agreement but have yet to do so.

The agreement is less significant than the treaty-level pact proposed early in the year, but the differences are not yet apparent.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages in a strategically important part of the South Pacific.

With 10 million people, it also the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to 26 million.

Papua New Guinea is a near-neighbor of the Solomon Islands where the government sent shock waves through the Pacific last year by striking a security pact with China. The pact raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established there.

China later fell short in an ambitious attempt to get 10 Pacific island nations, including Papua New Guinea, to sign a sweeping deal covering everything from security to fisheries.

Mihai Sora, an expert on Papua New Guinea at the Sydney-based international policy think tank Lowy Institute, said the pact cemented Australia’s position as a primary security partner in the region.

“For Australia, it’s very much about bedding down the regional security order. Projecting to other Pacific countries that Australia is a trusted security partner,” Sora said.

“The primary security dividend for Papua New Guinea will be addressing internal security concerns,” Sora added.

Papua New Guinea struggles to contain escalating tribal violence and civil unrest in remote regions and has a long-term aim to increase its police numbers from 6,000 officers to 26,000.

Australia has agreed to support Papua New Guinea’s internal security in areas of policing, courts and prisons.

Australia will support the running of a new police training center in the capital Port Moresby that will be open to recruits from other Pacific nations.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

3h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with...

4h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

8h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

7h ago

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

3h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with...

4h ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

8h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

3h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

8h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

9h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

9h ago

More Videos