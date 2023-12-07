Cap on greenhouse gas emissions singles out Alberta, Premier Smith says

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks on invoking her government’s sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations, in Edmonton on Monday November 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 2:08 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 2:12 pm.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa’s proposed cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oilpatch singles out her province for punitive measures and she promises another court fight with the federal government over it.

In a press conference from Dubai, where she is attending the COP 28 climate meetings, Smith called federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault an extremist and a menace who refuses to work with her province.

She says Canada is facing a crisis because of the proposal. 

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is calling the federal proposal a new National Energy Program, a ’70s-era federal policy that still evokes anger in the oilpatch.  

Under Guilbeault’s policy, the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions by more than one-third by 2030 or buy offset credits. 

The Canadian Energy Regulator says Alberta is the only jurisdiction in Canada where greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, mostly because of oilpatch production. 

Recent polls suggest most Albertans support an emissions cap on oil and gas. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

33m ago

Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say
Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide. A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements...

45m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

25m ago

