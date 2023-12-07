Construction of a cable to connect the power grids of Greece and Cyprus is set to start next year

Posted December 7, 2023 12:59 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 1:12 pm.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Construction of a 1.9 billion-euro ($2.05 billion) section of an electricity cable that will connect the power grids of Greece and Cyprus is slated to begin in the new year, officials said Thursday.

An eventual extension of the renamed Great Sea Interconnector is planned to connect Israel’s power grid as well.

Manousos Manousakis, president and chief executive officer of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator, told reporters that contracts also are expected to be signed with technology company Siemens next year for the construction of converter stations on the Greek island of Crete and in Cyprus that are key to the flow of electricity through the cable.

The Crete-Cyprus section of the Mediterranean Sea cable should be ready by 2029 at the latest, Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said.

Technical talks on moving ahead with the Cyprus-Israel section are on hiatus because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to Papanastasiou.

“We hope that hostilities end so we can pick up consultations where we left them off,” he said.

The overall length of the 2000MW cable from Greece to Israel would be 1,208 kilometers (750 miles).

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator recently took over management of the project, which Manousakis called “of strategic significance.”

Papanastasiou said the Cyprus government is expected to make a decision by the end of January on funding the project with a 100 million-euro capital investment ($108 million). The government says the connected power grids would mean cheaper and cleaner energy for Cyprus and help to ensure the island nation’s energy security.

The European Union has earmarked around 800 million euros ($863 million) for the project. Coming up with the remainder should not be difficult because several investment funds have expressed interest in contributing financing, Papanastasiou said.

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

3h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street...

breaking

4m ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

29m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. That's according to the auditor general's annual report published...

1h ago

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

14h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

19h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

20h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

20h ago

