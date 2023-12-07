Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Cantaloupes cut up inside a bowl
Cantaloupes cut up inside a bowl. Photo: Mitchell Griest.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 7:10 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 8:03 pm.

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella linked to the outbreak, almost double the number at the last update on Dec. 1, when a single death had been recorded.

The agency provided no details on the deaths in its latest update on Thursday, but cases have risen sharply in Quebec, with 91 confirmed infections compared to 35 last week.

There are also 17 cases in Ontario, 15 in British Columbia, and two each in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The agency says 45 per cent of those who became ill were aged 65 and older while more than a third were children five and younger.

It says people became sick between mid-October and mid-November, and 44 have been hospitalized, adding other salmonella infections are being investigated.

“People who are infected with salmonella bacteria can spread salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don’t have symptoms,” the update says.

Consumers are being warned not to buy, eat or sell Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe. The agency says any brands of the fruit that can’t be verified should be thrown out.

The agency issued food recall warnings three times in November for Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14.

On Nov. 24, it updated its warning to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

Three people in the United States have died from tainted cantaloupe as health officials work to determine whether additional products are linked to the outbreak that has sickened at least 230 people in 38 states.

Top Stories

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

3h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

2h ago

What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park
What's next for Mississauga as mayor moves on to Queen's Park

In the last half century, the city of Mississauga has only had two mayors, Bonnie Crombie and the beloved Hazel McCallion. McCallion grew the city from the ground up and reigned for nearly 36 years...

1h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

5h ago

