Federal, Quebec ministers say major grocers need to sign code of conduct

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay rises during Question Period, Friday, December 1, 2023 in Ottawa. MacAulay and the Quebec agriculture minister are calling on all members of the food industry to sign on to the grocery code of conduct.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2023 8:47 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 8:56 am.

OTTAWA — The federal and Quebec agriculture and food ministers are calling on all members of the grocery industry supply chain to sign onto a code of conduct.

Federal Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Quebec Minister André Lamontagne say they’re disappointed to see the grocery code of conduct has still not been launched after years of work.

They’re also disappointed that “supply chain partners are hesitant to move forward” with signing on to the voluntary code.

The statement by the ministers doesn’t name any companies, but Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Walmart Canada have expressed concern that the code in its current form could raise food prices for Canadians.

At a House of Commons agriculture committee meeting this morning on stabilizing food prices, Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara said the company is “not in a position at this time to commit to” the code.

The ministers say the major grocers and all supply chain partners need to adopt and adhere to the code.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

3h ago

Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush
Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush

It wasn't just the snow and slush disrupting the drive in the GTA on Thursday morning with some commuters in Toronto noticing something 'fowl' on a busy highway. Motorists reported a turkey blocking...

19m ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

3h ago

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

10h ago

Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

3h ago

Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush
Cold turkey: Drivers spot something 'fowl' on Hwy. 401 during snowy morning rush

It wasn't just the snow and slush disrupting the drive in the GTA on Thursday morning with some commuters in Toronto noticing something 'fowl' on a busy highway. Motorists reported a turkey blocking...

19m ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

3h ago

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

9h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

15h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

15h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

15h ago

More Videos