Federal, Quebec ministers say major grocers need to sign code of conduct

OTTAWA — The federal and Quebec agriculture and food ministers are calling on all members of the grocery industry supply chain to sign onto a code of conduct.

Federal Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Quebec Minister André Lamontagne say they’re disappointed to see the grocery code of conduct has still not been launched after years of work.

They’re also disappointed that “supply chain partners are hesitant to move forward” with signing on to the voluntary code.

The statement by the ministers doesn’t name any companies, but Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Walmart Canada have expressed concern that the code in its current form could raise food prices for Canadians.

At a House of Commons agriculture committee meeting this morning on stabilizing food prices, Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara said the company is “not in a position at this time to commit to” the code.

The ministers say the major grocers and all supply chain partners need to adopt and adhere to the code.

