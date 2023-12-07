Investment banks to put $10 billion into projects aimed at interconnecting South America

Heads of state from left to right: Argentina's outgoing President Alberto Fernandez, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou and Bolivia's President Luis Arce, pose for a group photo at the 63rd Mercosur Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2023 9:19 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 9:26 pm.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four investment banks announced Thursday during a meeting of leaders of the Mercosur trade bloc that they will put $10 billion up for infrastructure works aimed at better connecting South America, including funds for port, airport, road, rail and power transmission projects.

The “Routes for South American Integration” initiative was launched in Rio de Janeiro with host Brazil introducing a plan involving more than 120 projects, many of them in Brazil’s north bordering Venezuela, Guyana, French Guyana and Suriname.

The funds will come from the Inter-American Development Bank with $3.4 billion, the Development Bank of Latin American and the Caribbean with $3 billion, the Brazilian Development Bank with another $3 billion, and FONPLATA, a bank owned by Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, with $600 million more.

Aloizio Mercadante, the president of Brazil’s Development Bank, said his institution will finance works “from the border within Brazil” and the other banks will pay for projects “from the border to the outside.”

“It is the biggest fund ever built for South American integration and for Mercosur in Mercosur’s history,” Mercadante said.

Brazil’s Planning and Budget Ministry said in a statement the new infrastructure is aimed at “significantly reducing the time of transportation of merchandise between Brazil and Asia.”

Similar plans for South American integration failed in the last three decades, but Brazil’s Planning Minister Simone Tebet says it will be different this time.

“The regional integration project is finally mature enough to come true. That has happened after a lot of dialogue and many conversations between leaders,” Tebet said.

The integration plan includes five main projects.

The Guyana Islands route project will boost infrastructure in Brazil’s northern states of Amapa and Roraima to better connect them to Guyana, French Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela.

The Manta-Manaus route includes the Brazilian state of Amazonas and parts of the states of Roraima, Para and Amapa in a river link to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

The Rondon Quadrant route involves the Brazilian states of Acre and Rondonia and the soybean rich portion of the Mato Grosso state to connect it with Bolivia and Peru.

The Capricorn rout links the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana and Santa Catarina through multiple pathways to Paraguay, Argentina and Chile.

And the Porto Alegre-Coquimbo route boosts connections between the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul to Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

Mercosur has Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as full members. Venezuela is currently suspended from the trade bloc. Bolivia is in a process to join it.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

14m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

1h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

4h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

14m ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

1h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

4h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

22h ago

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos